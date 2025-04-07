Left Menu

Global Economic Jolt: Stock Market Mayhem

The global stock market has experienced a historic collapse as over $10 trillion is wiped out due to U.S. tariffs. The S&P 500 saw unprecedented drops, affecting household wealth and consumer spending. Banks, oil, and currencies also faced significant declines, signaling a potential global economic downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:44 IST
Global Economic Jolt: Stock Market Mayhem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The global stock market is reeling as a historic rout wipes more than $10 trillion off major markets worldwide. Concerns are growing over economic damage stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, marking a downturn of a magnitude not seen since the COVID-19 crisis in 2020.

The S&P 500 index fell over 10% in just two trading sessions last week, marking its worst performance since World War II. This dramatic decline rivals previous financial calamities like the 1987 stock market crash, the 2008 financial crisis, and the 2020 COVID-19 shock. Investment experts like Kevin Thozet predict further declines in U.S. stocks, which could impede consumer spending and GDP growth.

Globally, banking stocks have plummeted, with European and Japanese stocks shedding significant value. Oil prices have also fallen sharply, and currencies like the Australian dollar and Vietnamese dong have depreciated due to international trade tensions and tariffs. Several frontier markets face increased borrowing costs, posing challenges to their economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025