Markets in Turmoil: Stocks Fall Amid Tariff Threats
Major stock indexes dropped in volatile trading as President Trump threatened a 50% tariff on China if retaliatory tariffs aren't withdrawn. Despite temporary gains from a report, later deemed false, markets are under strain. Concerns grow over potential recession and interest rate cuts.
In a volatile trading session, major stock indexes fell as President Donald Trump escalated his tariff threats against China, promising an additional 50% levy if retaliatory measures aren't reversed, driving up the dollar and bond yields.
The White House later dismissed a report suggesting Trump might pause tariffs globally, except for China, calling it 'fake news.' This briefly lifted U.S. stocks, highlighting the market's sensitivity to the unpredictable trade headlines.
Amid these tensions, traders are betting on possible Federal Reserve rate cuts to mitigate a feared recession. Key indexes, including the Dow Jones and S&P 500, saw significant drops, contributing to a global sell-off affecting European and Asian markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stocks
- tariffs
- Trump
- China
- market volatility
- recession
- Federal Reserve
- interest rates
- dollar
- economy
ALSO READ
Market Volatility: Asian Stocks Tumble Amid Tariff Uncertainty
Tech Stocks Propel S&P 500 Amid Tariff Speculation and Market Volatility
Wall Street Weather: Navigating Market Volatility Amid Trade Policy Speculation
Market Volatility Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Consumer Sentiment Dips
U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits Four-Year Low amid Recession and Tariff Fears