Markets in Turmoil: Stocks Fall Amid Tariff Threats

In a volatile trading session, major stock indexes fell as President Donald Trump escalated his tariff threats against China, promising an additional 50% levy if retaliatory measures aren't reversed, driving up the dollar and bond yields.

The White House later dismissed a report suggesting Trump might pause tariffs globally, except for China, calling it 'fake news.' This briefly lifted U.S. stocks, highlighting the market's sensitivity to the unpredictable trade headlines.

Amid these tensions, traders are betting on possible Federal Reserve rate cuts to mitigate a feared recession. Key indexes, including the Dow Jones and S&P 500, saw significant drops, contributing to a global sell-off affecting European and Asian markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)