Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is slated to visit Rampura Ghat in Nandod Taluka, Narmada district, on April 8. There, he will review preparations for the Narmada Uttarvahini Panchkoshi Parikrama, a statement from the CMO confirmed. His visit includes offering prayers at Maa Narmada and joining the Parikrama on foot to Sherav Ghat.

The visit involves meetings with pilgrims participating in the religious walk. The Chief Minister will inspect facilities established by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board and the Narmada district administration, aimed at enhancing pilgrims' experience. Temporary amenities have been set up along the Parikrama route to ensure convenience and comfort.

The parikrama journey encompasses significant riverfronts such as Sherav, Rengan, Rampura, and Tilakwada Ghats. These spots have been equipped with necessary arrangements like boat jetties, seating, and CCTV for safety. On a different note, Gujarat's ongoing healthcare initiatives have led to a remarkable 50% decrease in the Maternal Mortality Rate, marking a leadership role in national maternal health standards.

