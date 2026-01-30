Govt committed to women-led development, focus on healthcare: JP Nadda

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday affirmed that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women-centric governance would continue to remain at the forefront of national policy-making. He called upon all stakeholders to renew their resolve for sustained reforms, stronger implementation, and accelerated progress to ensure better outcomes for women and to build a more inclusive, equitable, and empowered India. Addressing the 34th Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Nadda underscored the government's vision of women-led development, emphasising that the empowerment of women is central to India's inclusive growth and social transformation. He also stated that the 34-year journey of the Commission reflects how institutions earn recognition not merely through legislation, but through their commitment, sensitivity, and sustained action in addressing complex issues related to women. Highlighting the paradigm shift in India's healthcare policy under the leadership of the prime minister, the Union Health Minister said that the country has moved from a predominantly curative approach to a comprehensive preventive and promotive healthcare model. He noted that the National Health Policy, 2017, laid the foundation for integrated healthcare covering preventive, promotive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitative services. To deliver this vision, over 1.81 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established across the country to serve more than 1.4 billion citizens, with special focus on maternal and reproductive healthcare, which remains central among the twelve comprehensive healthcare service packages. ''Health is important for women's empowerment. A healthy woman, a healthy mother, leads to a healthy child. When we have a healthy child, the family is empowered. So health is an important aspect; when a family is healthy, it takes the nation towards a healthy nation,'' Nadda said. ''Physical and mental well-being is a big aspect of women's empowerment. This is a change in policy making, women's empowerment from a health point of view,'' he said. Nadda said that from the time a woman conceives until the child attains the age of 16 years, the government ensures continuous healthcare monitoring, primarily through the dedicated efforts of ASHA workers. Through the U-WIN digital platform, a cohort of over 2.5 crore pregnant women and 2.5 crore children is currently being tracked to ensure timely immunisation, antenatal care, and essential health interventions. Between 2016 and 2024, more than 7.5 crore antenatal check-ups have been conducted, while institutional deliveries have increased by 89 per cent over the past decade, significantly improving maternal and child health outcomes. He also highlighted the pivotal role of ASHA workers in ensuring free drugs, diagnostics, and timely transportation to healthcare facilities. Nadda also noted with satisfaction that India's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has declined sharply from 130 per lakh live births in 2014-15 to 88 per lakh live births, marking a faster reduction than the global average. Emphasising the preventive dimension of healthcare, he said that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are playing a transformative role in early screening and detection of diseases. As of Today, over 40 crore individuals have been screened for hypertension, leading to 6.8 crore diagnoses, while 40 crore have been screened for diabetes, resulting in 4.6 crore diagnoses, he said. Similarly, 33.8 crore oral cancer screenings have identified over two lakh cases, 8.5 crore cervical cancer screenings have led to 90,000 diagnoses, and 15.8 crore breast cancer screenings have resulted in 75,800 detections, enabling early treatment and improved survival outcomes. Addressing mental healthcare, the Union Minister highlighted the significance of Tele-MANAS, which provides round-the-clock mental health counselling in 20 languages, ensuring accessible, stigma-free support for women across diverse socio-cultural settings. Furthermore, the Union Health Minister highlighted that last year the government launched the 'Swastha Nari, Sashakt Parivaar Abhiyaan', which witnessed an overwhelming participation of over 11 crore women across the country. Under the campaign, large-scale screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), tuberculosis, leprosy, and other health conditions was conducted, reflecting the government's proactive approach towards preventive and promotive healthcare. He noted that such targeted interventions are instrumental in early detection, timely treatment, and improved health outcomes for women. Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi said the union government has adopted an approach of ''women-led development'', and comprehensive development of women is at the centre of government schemes. ''Participation of women in the workforce is more than 41 per cent today. Women are in the frontline of economic development, which has made India the fastest growing economy,'' she said. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also stressed that women's health is the top priority for the Union government. ''In the leadership of PM Modi, women's health is in focus. Many women's empowerment schemes are going on. For the first time, we can feel women are in the centre of the policy, and women's health is a priority,'' she said. ''Women's health is not just about treatment; it is linked to economy, education, and progress. Many things are being done in the field of healthcare, women don't have to stand in long lines, struggle to get reports, and don't have to tolerate disrespect for accessing health care,'' she said.

