Major Arms Trafficking Bust: Three Arrested in Prayagraj

Authorities in Prayagraj have dismantled an inter-district arms trafficking ring, arresting three individuals and seizing illegal weapons. The operation highlights ongoing efforts to curb such activities in the region, led by key suspect Neeraj Mishra alongside educated accomplice Sunil Dubey. Further investigations are underway by local law enforcement.

Inter-district arms trafficking racket busted in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Prayagraj's Naini Police Station, in coordination with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Yamunanagar zone, apprehended three inter-district arms traffickers, seizing a significant cache of illegal weapons. The raid uncovered 10 illegal pistols, four country-made firearms, and eight empty magazines, marking a vital step towards mitigating illegal arms trade in the area.

Authorities have identified Neeraj Mishra as the key perpetrator. Mishra, who faces 12 prior criminal charges under the Arms Act and Gangster Act, is described by police as the ringleader of the trafficking network. Another suspect, Sunil Dubey, hails from Mirzapur and is pursuing a BCA degree at Prayagraj's Kul Bhaskar College, raising alarms about educated individuals becoming entangled in criminal enterprises.

Speaking at a press briefing, Vivek Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Yamunanagar, detailed how the arrested individuals allegedly acquired illegal firearms inexpensively to sell them at high prices, funding their opulent lifestyles. Law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation into the network's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

