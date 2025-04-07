Madhya Pradesh Unveils Maternal and Child Health Initiatives to Boost Healthcare

In a bid to elevate Madhya Pradesh's healthcare standings, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has introduced the Maternal and Child Sanjeevan Mission Strategy Document alongside the launch of the ANMOL 2.0 web portal. The program, set in Bhopal, marks a concerted effort to spearhead changes in the state's health sector.

CM Yadav asserted the state's trajectory toward becoming a healthcare frontrunner, underscoring the multi-tiered collaboration among governmental, non-governmental, and semi-governmental bodies. Furthermore, the CM spotlighted the growth in medical colleges and the adoption of the PPP model to innovate hospital management.

Capitalizing on the prospect of medical tourism, Madhya Pradesh plans to bolster services in cities like Indore and Jabalpur through subsidies. Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla echoed Yadav's sentiments, highlighting key health goals such as lowering the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and detailing the strategic use of the new ANMOL 2.0 app for effective health monitoring.

