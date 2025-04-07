Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils Maternal and Child Health Initiatives to Boost Healthcare

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched significant healthcare initiatives, including the Maternal and Child Sanjeevan Mission and ANMOL 2.0 portal, aiming to position the state as a healthcare leader. The strategies focus on improving maternal and child health metrics, enhancing hospital management, and promoting medical tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:49 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav launching the ANMOL 2.0 portal (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to elevate Madhya Pradesh's healthcare standings, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has introduced the Maternal and Child Sanjeevan Mission Strategy Document alongside the launch of the ANMOL 2.0 web portal. The program, set in Bhopal, marks a concerted effort to spearhead changes in the state's health sector.

CM Yadav asserted the state's trajectory toward becoming a healthcare frontrunner, underscoring the multi-tiered collaboration among governmental, non-governmental, and semi-governmental bodies. Furthermore, the CM spotlighted the growth in medical colleges and the adoption of the PPP model to innovate hospital management.

Capitalizing on the prospect of medical tourism, Madhya Pradesh plans to bolster services in cities like Indore and Jabalpur through subsidies. Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla echoed Yadav's sentiments, highlighting key health goals such as lowering the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and detailing the strategic use of the new ANMOL 2.0 app for effective health monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

