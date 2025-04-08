Taiwan Eyes No-Tariff Deal with U.S. Amid Trade Turmoil
Taiwan is ready to negotiate with the United States over tariffs following fears that affected its stock market. Taiwan's leaders propose a zero-tariff regime to ease trade tensions and increase investment. Ongoing discussions are part of Taiwan's strategy to stabilize its economy and maintain U.S. relations.
Taiwan has opened its doors for negotiations with the United States to discuss the critical issue of tariffs, according to Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung. This move comes in the wake of Taiwan's stock market suffering a notable decline due to trade anxiety.
President Lai Ching-te has proposed a zero-tariff plan to the U.S., aiming to strengthen the economic ties between the two nations. This plan also includes increasing Taiwan's investments in the U.S. and removing non-tariff barriers, showcasing its commitment to bolstering bilateral trade relations.
While specifics of the negotiations remain undisclosed, Premier Cho Jung-tai reassured that Taiwan is prepared with a comprehensive plan and the right personnel for fruitful discussions with the United States. This strategic initiative is critical for stabilizing Taiwan's economy, which has been rattled by significant stock market falls amid tariff disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
