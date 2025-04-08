ILO Unveils Toolkit for Social Health Protection to Promote Universal Health Coverage

In observance of World Health Day, the International Labour Organization (ILO) launched an extensive new Toolkit on Social Health Protection, reaffirming its dedication to the right to health for all individuals. The Toolkit is designed to offer governments, social partners, technical experts, and international organizations a comprehensive suite of resources to enhance the development and implementation of rights-based social health protection systems that promote inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability in health services across the globe.

Toolkit Aims to Propel Global Progress on Universal Health Coverage

The ILO’s latest initiative provides an essential resource for accelerating countries’ progress toward achieving universal health coverage (UHC) and the broader goals of social protection, which are central to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This comprehensive resource package offers practical tools and policy recommendations to guide policymakers and technical experts in building and refining social health protection systems that meet national needs while aligning with the global vision of universal social protection.

The Toolkit was carefully crafted to serve as both a resource hub and a learning platform. It is tailored to meet the needs of countries at various stages of developing their health protection systems, from those working to expand basic coverage to those tackling gaps in coverage adequacy, inclusivity, and sustainability. The materials within the Toolkit are designed to help countries not only improve the breadth of coverage but also ensure that health protection systems are strong enough to withstand future challenges.

Key Features of the Toolkit: Resources for Practical Guidance

The Toolkit provides in-depth content on several crucial areas of social health protection, including the financial aspects of funding, strategies for increasing climate resilience in health systems, and international standards for health protection. This wealth of information is intended to help countries navigate the complexities of building a robust health system that leaves no one behind.

Among the numerous resources available in the Toolkit are videos, case studies, country-specific pages, and a range of publications from the ILO, all of which serve as practical tools for implementation. These resources aim to ensure that countries can design and implement health protection schemes that address local contexts while adhering to international best practices. The Toolkit also includes various training opportunities, providing experts with the knowledge necessary to put these resources into action.

A Timely Release Amid Global Health Challenges

The launch of the Toolkit comes at a critical moment as the global community continues to grapple with the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic underscored deep vulnerabilities in health systems worldwide and highlighted the importance of strengthening rights-based social protection systems that are well-coordinated with resilient health infrastructures. With more than two billion people still lacking access to health protection services, as reported by the ILO in its 2024-26 World Social Protection Report, the need for universal, equitable health coverage has never been clearer.

The ILO report also emphasizes the vital role of health and care workers in delivering effective social health protection systems. The report advocates for policies that ensure the protection of workers’ rights, including access to adequate social protection, decent working conditions, and meaningful participation in decision-making processes related to health policies.

Supporting Countries with International Standards and Tools

Grounded in international labor standards such as the ILO’s Convention No. 102 and Recommendation No. 202, the Toolkit provides clear guidelines on the minimum guarantees for medical care and income security during sickness and maternity. By promoting the ratification and implementation of these modern social security standards, the ILO aims to help countries create health protection systems that offer comprehensive, adequate benefits throughout the life cycle, helping them reach the goal of universal health coverage.

The Toolkit is also aligned with ILO's Global Flagship Programme, which focuses on building social protection floors for all. Through capacity-building programs and advisory services, this initiative helps ILO member states strengthen their social protection systems, ensuring that they are both inclusive and resilient. This interconnected approach ensures that health protection is treated as a key pillar of social protection and development, essential for sustainable growth and equitable societies.

Multilingual Platform with Expanding Resources

To maximize its reach, the Toolkit is available in English, French, and Spanish, and will continue to evolve over time with the inclusion of new resources, data, and opportunities for training. As a dynamic, adaptable tool, it provides countries with ongoing access to up-to-date information, enabling them to adjust their health protection strategies in response to new challenges and changing needs.

The Toolkit represents a significant step in the ILO's commitment to advancing health and social protection systems globally. Through this initiative, the ILO aims to support countries in developing health systems that are not only efficient and resilient but also inclusive, ensuring that all people, regardless of their background or circumstance, have access to the healthcare and protection they deserve.

By continuing to prioritize collaboration with social protection policies, the ILO underscores its role in guiding global efforts to meet both current and future health challenges, reinforcing the message that health is not only a development goal but a fundamental human right.