Medha Patkar Released on Probation in Defamation Case

The Saket District Court has ordered the release of social activist Medha Patkar on a one-year probationary term, recognizing her previous clean record and the challenging context of her conviction. Patkar had been sentenced to five months in prison related to a 2001 defamation lawsuit filed by then LG VK Saxena.

Appearing in court via videoconference, Patkar, through her legal representative, sought exemption from her sentence. Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh rendered the decision, emphasizing that any punishment should reflect the nature of the offence and highlighting the absence of reason to withhold probation.

The court reduced her financial liability from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 lakh, reinforcing her probation conditions. Patkar received the terms of the probation through a video link. An official, detailed order from the court will follow shortly, offering more insights into its decision.

Earlier, the session court had ratified her conviction on April 2. Patkar had originally been sentenced to a five-month jail term by the Magistrate court. During deliberations on her sentence, her defense cited her age and significant contributions as a social activist, while Saxena's legal team argued for deterrent measures to prevent similar occurrences.

Her lawyer, Advocate Sridevi Pannikar, noted the pending appeal against the conviction at the High Court, indicating future legal strategies upon receipt of the current order.

