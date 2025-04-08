Market Jitters: A Glimpse of Hope Amid Volatility

World markets saw a temporary reprieve after several tumultuous days marked by heavy losses, as investors cautiously anticipate potential trade negotiations from Washington. Shares globally experienced a slight bounce, but the situation remains volatile amid ongoing tariff tensions.

In Asia, stocks regained some ground with Japan's Nikkei index notably closing 6% higher, buoyed by prospects of trade discussions spearheaded by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. European markets also rebounded, showing positive signs in major cities like London, Paris, and Frankfurt.

Nevertheless, the atmosphere is still dominated by uncertainty, particularly with U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff escalations. China's markets showed modest recovery, while Taiwan and Thailand faced significant declines. Investors remain on edge, navigating the unstable landscape as the European Union looks to negotiate with the U.S. amidst threats of further tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)