Several people injured after being stabbed at factory in Japan

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:30 IST
Several people were hospitalised after being stabbed at a factory in central Japan on Friday, media reports said.

Kyodo News agency and other media said several people were stabbed by a man with a knife at a rubber factory in the city of Mishima, in the Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo.

Eight people have been hospitalised, Kyodo reported, quoting local fire department officials.

Kyodo said the attacker was detained at the factory. No other details, including the conditions of the injured, were immediately known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

