India Seeks Israeli Market for 10 Key Agricultural Commodities

In a strategic bilateral meeting, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged Israel to grant market access for 10 significant agricultural commodities, including onions and green chilies.

The conference, where Chouhan met with his Israeli counterpart Avi Dichter, culminated in a pact to boost agricultural cooperation through 2026 with research focused on climate-resilient seeds.

A joint working group will carve out a roadmap for research and development in collaboration with Israeli agency Mashav, highlighting the commitment to improving seed quality and ensuring essential commodities can reach new markets.

