Left Menu

India Seeks Israeli Market for 10 Key Agricultural Commodities

India requested Israel to provide market access for 10 agricultural commodities, such as onions and green chilies, in a bilateral meeting. The countries signed a pact to enhance cooperation in agriculture and plan to focus on climate-resilient seeds. A joint working group will develop a roadmap for R&D activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:48 IST
India Seeks Israeli Market for 10 Key Agricultural Commodities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic bilateral meeting, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged Israel to grant market access for 10 significant agricultural commodities, including onions and green chilies.

The conference, where Chouhan met with his Israeli counterpart Avi Dichter, culminated in a pact to boost agricultural cooperation through 2026 with research focused on climate-resilient seeds.

A joint working group will carve out a roadmap for research and development in collaboration with Israeli agency Mashav, highlighting the commitment to improving seed quality and ensuring essential commodities can reach new markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025