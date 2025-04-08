Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: BIMSTEC Agriculture Ministers Convene in Nepal

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture in Nepal, where he will meet regional leaders, including the Nepal Prime Minister. Discussions will focus on enhancing agricultural cooperation, including the signing of an India-Nepal memorandum. The meeting aims to further solidify collaboration among BIMSTEC nations.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Agriculture Minister of India, is set to participate in the third BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture, scheduled for April 9 in Nepal.

Chouhan will engage in discussions with Nepalese leaders, including Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari. A key highlight of his visit will be the signing of an agricultural cooperation agreement between India and Nepal.

Further discussions will take place with Bhutan's Agriculture Minister Uten Phuntsho and BIMSTEC Secretary General Indramani Pandey to explore collaboration avenues. The meeting aims to enhance agricultural partnership among BIMSTEC member countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

