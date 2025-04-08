Left Menu

Markets Brace After Turmoil: Signs of Fragile Recovery

Global markets recover slightly after a sharp sell-off due to U.S. tariffs, with stocks and bonds stabilizing. Despite slight gains in Asia and Europe, uncertainty remains as negotiations with Japan offer a glimmer of hope. Volatility persists, with currency fluctuations and trade tensions ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:51 IST
Markets Brace After Turmoil: Signs of Fragile Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to recover from a severe three-day sell-off, global markets showed signs of stabilization on Tuesday. This brief respite comes as investors watched whether Washington would negotiate on its aggressive tariff measures that have unsettled markets worldwide.

Asian stocks rebounded from significant lows, with European shares also rallying by over 1.5%. In the U.S., stock futures pointed to a positive Wall Street opening after reaching year-long lows. The U.S. dollar remained weak amid ongoing tariff concerns.

Despite minor recoveries, market sentiment was frail as trade tensions and changing policies from major economies kept investors on edge. Additionally, the VIX index remained elevated, reflecting high levels of market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025