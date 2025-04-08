Markets Brace After Turmoil: Signs of Fragile Recovery

In a bid to recover from a severe three-day sell-off, global markets showed signs of stabilization on Tuesday. This brief respite comes as investors watched whether Washington would negotiate on its aggressive tariff measures that have unsettled markets worldwide.

Asian stocks rebounded from significant lows, with European shares also rallying by over 1.5%. In the U.S., stock futures pointed to a positive Wall Street opening after reaching year-long lows. The U.S. dollar remained weak amid ongoing tariff concerns.

Despite minor recoveries, market sentiment was frail as trade tensions and changing policies from major economies kept investors on edge. Additionally, the VIX index remained elevated, reflecting high levels of market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)