Fire Incident in Singapore Injures Andhra Deputy CM's Son

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has raised concerns about the injuries sustained by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, according to a release from Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhawan. The Governor expressed hopes for a swift recovery for Kalyan's son, who was hurt in a school incident in Singapore and is now receiving medical attention.

In a related incident, a fire at a 'shophouse' in Singapore's River Valley Road on Tuesday morning led to the hospitalization of at least four adults and 15 children, including Mark Shankar. The blaze, reported by the Singapore Civil Defence Force and covered by state-owned CNA, left Shankar with injuries to his hands and legs, prompting his transfer to a local hospital.

Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed shock over the fire at the Singapore school where Mark Shankar is enrolled, taking to social media platform X to pray for the welfare of the children involved. Janasena party announced that Deputy CM Kalyan will visit Singapore post his tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, honoring a prior commitment to visit Kuridi village.

(With inputs from agencies.)