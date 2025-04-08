Fire Incident in Singapore Injures Andhra Deputy CM's Son
A fire at a Singapore shophouse has injured Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, sparking concern from Andhra Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Despite urgings, Kalyan remains committed to his village engagements before heading to Singapore.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has raised concerns about the injuries sustained by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, according to a release from Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhawan. The Governor expressed hopes for a swift recovery for Kalyan's son, who was hurt in a school incident in Singapore and is now receiving medical attention.
In a related incident, a fire at a 'shophouse' in Singapore's River Valley Road on Tuesday morning led to the hospitalization of at least four adults and 15 children, including Mark Shankar. The blaze, reported by the Singapore Civil Defence Force and covered by state-owned CNA, left Shankar with injuries to his hands and legs, prompting his transfer to a local hospital.
Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed shock over the fire at the Singapore school where Mark Shankar is enrolled, taking to social media platform X to pray for the welfare of the children involved. Janasena party announced that Deputy CM Kalyan will visit Singapore post his tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, honoring a prior commitment to visit Kuridi village.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes in Nashik: Man Dies from Injuries in Shocking Attack
Klusner Stresses Need for Improvement as Injuries Strike LSG
Blaze Erupts at Nepali Business Complex: Multiple Rescues and Injuries Reported
Bayern's Defensive Shuffle: A Race Against Injuries
Bayern Munich Hit by Double Defensive Blow with Davies and Upamecano Injuries