Left Menu

Fire Incident in Singapore Injures Andhra Deputy CM's Son

A fire at a Singapore shophouse has injured Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, sparking concern from Andhra Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Despite urgings, Kalyan remains committed to his village engagements before heading to Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:53 IST
Fire Incident in Singapore Injures Andhra Deputy CM's Son
Andhra Pradesh governor S. Abdul Nazeer (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has raised concerns about the injuries sustained by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, according to a release from Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhawan. The Governor expressed hopes for a swift recovery for Kalyan's son, who was hurt in a school incident in Singapore and is now receiving medical attention.

In a related incident, a fire at a 'shophouse' in Singapore's River Valley Road on Tuesday morning led to the hospitalization of at least four adults and 15 children, including Mark Shankar. The blaze, reported by the Singapore Civil Defence Force and covered by state-owned CNA, left Shankar with injuries to his hands and legs, prompting his transfer to a local hospital.

Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed shock over the fire at the Singapore school where Mark Shankar is enrolled, taking to social media platform X to pray for the welfare of the children involved. Janasena party announced that Deputy CM Kalyan will visit Singapore post his tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, honoring a prior commitment to visit Kuridi village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025