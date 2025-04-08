Global Alarm Over China's 'Great Bend Dam' Project on Brahmaputra

International experts voiced grave concerns at the 'International Seminar on Ensuring Water Security, Ecological Integrity, and Disaster Resilience' in Guwahati regarding China's 'Great Bend Dam' planned on the Yarlung Tsangpo, known as the Brahmaputra in Tibet. Experts warned of the severe downstream impacts due to China's plans to divert this vital water source.

Senior BJP leader and Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao described the dam plan as a 'water bomb' against India and other lower riparian countries. He called attention to past flooding catastrophes linked to similar upstream manipulations by China, advocating for protective measures, including constructing a counter dam on the Siang river.

Highlighting geopolitical dimensions, Bertil Linter, an expert on Asian politics, noted China's extensive dam operations on major Asian rivers, urging India to secure a water-sharing pact with China to prevent bilateral conflicts. The seminar, led by Asian Confluence, emphasized international collaboration, advocating for scientific studies and global awareness to counter potential ecological threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)