Left Menu

Global Alarm Over China's 'Great Bend Dam' Project on Brahmaputra

International experts express alarm over China's 'Great Bend Dam' on Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) due to potential ecological and geopolitical impacts. Urgent calls for India-China water-sharing agreements and international support to counter China's ambitious dam projects in the face of climate change challenges are highlighted at a Guwahati seminar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:17 IST
Global Alarm Over China's 'Great Bend Dam' Project on Brahmaputra
International Seminar on Ensuring Water Security, Ecological Integrity, and Disaster Resilience held in Guwahati. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

International experts voiced grave concerns at the 'International Seminar on Ensuring Water Security, Ecological Integrity, and Disaster Resilience' in Guwahati regarding China's 'Great Bend Dam' planned on the Yarlung Tsangpo, known as the Brahmaputra in Tibet. Experts warned of the severe downstream impacts due to China's plans to divert this vital water source.

Senior BJP leader and Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao described the dam plan as a 'water bomb' against India and other lower riparian countries. He called attention to past flooding catastrophes linked to similar upstream manipulations by China, advocating for protective measures, including constructing a counter dam on the Siang river.

Highlighting geopolitical dimensions, Bertil Linter, an expert on Asian politics, noted China's extensive dam operations on major Asian rivers, urging India to secure a water-sharing pact with China to prevent bilateral conflicts. The seminar, led by Asian Confluence, emphasized international collaboration, advocating for scientific studies and global awareness to counter potential ecological threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025