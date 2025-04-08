Left Menu

Kharge Takes Aim at BJP During CWC Meet in Ahmedabad

During the Congress Working Committee meeting in Ahmedabad, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP for diverting attention from key issues by fostering communal divisions. He also addressed alleged conspiracies to misrepresent the relationship between national leaders Nehru and Patel, defending the Congress's legacy and contributions to India's history.

In a sharp critique of the ruling party, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of sidelining crucial national issues by fostering communal divisions during the Congress Working Committee meeting held in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Highlighting concerns, Kharge asserted that the BJP's moves aim to obscure vital matters of national importance by leveraging oligarchic powers to dominate resources and control governance. He made these remarks during the All India Congress Committee (AICC) convention's opening ceremony.

Kharge further addressed what he termed a 'conspiracy' to mislead the public about the harmonious relationship between former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhai Patel. He emphasized their mutual respect and collaboration, evidenced by historical documents and speeches, countering claims of discord between the two iconic leaders.

