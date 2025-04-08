Left Menu

United Front: Society's Role in the Drug-Free India Campaign

Union Minister Virendra Kumar emphasizes the need for societal involvement in ensuring the success of the Centre's Drug-Free India campaign. Though significant government measures are being taken, collaboration with community organizations is crucial. Additionally, efforts to streamline scholarship distribution and improve village conditions underscore broader welfare initiatives.

Updated: 08-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:51 IST
Union Minister Virendra Kumar highlighted the importance of full societal participation in the Centre's Drug-Free India campaign during a recent media interaction.

The government's stringent measures, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have resulted in numerous drug seizures. However, Kumar stressed that community involvement is vital to achieving the campaign's objectives, with groups like ISKCON and Sri Sri Sant Nirankari Mission playing key roles.

Moreover, Kumar addressed measures for improving scholarship distribution efficiency and announced the identification and development of villages as Adarsh Gaon for enhanced public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

