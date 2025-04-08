Left Menu

Poultry Conclave Ignites Innovation and Growth in Chhattisgarh

More than 3,000 poultry traders participated in a training program on modern methods at a poultry conclave in the state capital. The two-day event, organized by Indian Broiler Group, focused on innovations and opportunities in the poultry industry, as part of efforts to make Chhattisgarh a 'Protein Hub' by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:41 IST
Poultry Conclave Ignites Innovation and Growth in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 3,000 poultry traders gathered for a transformative training session on innovative methods during the inaugural day of a major poultry conclave held in the state capital. The event, spanning two days, was organized by the Indian Broiler (IB) Group, aimed at enhancing business strategies for traders and farmers nationwide.

The conclave spotlighted cutting-edge ideas, emerging technologies, and new business ventures in the poultry sector, reflecting a concerted push towards innovation. The first day attracted an impressive turnout, with traders eager to acquire modern techniques to propel their businesses forward, according to an official statement.

IB Group's founder and Managing Director, Bahadur Ali, emphasized the company's commitment to transforming Chhattisgarh into a 'Protein Hub' by 2035. With increasing demand for chicken protein in India, Ali highlighted the supportive role of both central and state governments in distributing protein across rural areas, where IB Group plays a pivotal part.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025