Poultry Conclave Ignites Innovation and Growth in Chhattisgarh
More than 3,000 poultry traders participated in a training program on modern methods at a poultry conclave in the state capital. The two-day event, organized by Indian Broiler Group, focused on innovations and opportunities in the poultry industry, as part of efforts to make Chhattisgarh a 'Protein Hub' by 2035.
- Country:
- India
More than 3,000 poultry traders gathered for a transformative training session on innovative methods during the inaugural day of a major poultry conclave held in the state capital. The event, spanning two days, was organized by the Indian Broiler (IB) Group, aimed at enhancing business strategies for traders and farmers nationwide.
The conclave spotlighted cutting-edge ideas, emerging technologies, and new business ventures in the poultry sector, reflecting a concerted push towards innovation. The first day attracted an impressive turnout, with traders eager to acquire modern techniques to propel their businesses forward, according to an official statement.
IB Group's founder and Managing Director, Bahadur Ali, emphasized the company's commitment to transforming Chhattisgarh into a 'Protein Hub' by 2035. With increasing demand for chicken protein in India, Ali highlighted the supportive role of both central and state governments in distributing protein across rural areas, where IB Group plays a pivotal part.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poultry
- Traders
- Conclave
- Chhattisgarh
- Innovation
- Growth
- Business
- Protein
- IB Group
- Training
ALSO READ
China Vows Resilient Business Environment Amid Geopolitical Tensions
China Seeks to Bolster Foreign Business Confidence Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Revamping MSME Classifications: A New Era of Growth
India's Meteoric Rise: Set to Drive Global Trade Growth by 2025
Repose Mattress Partners with UK & Co to Elevate Business Strategies