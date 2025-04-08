Poultry Conclave Ignites Innovation and Growth in Chhattisgarh

More than 3,000 poultry traders gathered for a transformative training session on innovative methods during the inaugural day of a major poultry conclave held in the state capital. The event, spanning two days, was organized by the Indian Broiler (IB) Group, aimed at enhancing business strategies for traders and farmers nationwide.

The conclave spotlighted cutting-edge ideas, emerging technologies, and new business ventures in the poultry sector, reflecting a concerted push towards innovation. The first day attracted an impressive turnout, with traders eager to acquire modern techniques to propel their businesses forward, according to an official statement.

IB Group's founder and Managing Director, Bahadur Ali, emphasized the company's commitment to transforming Chhattisgarh into a 'Protein Hub' by 2035. With increasing demand for chicken protein in India, Ali highlighted the supportive role of both central and state governments in distributing protein across rural areas, where IB Group plays a pivotal part.

