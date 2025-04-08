Left Menu

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Boost for a Declining Industry

President Donald Trump is set to sign executive orders to revive the coal industry, including lifting barriers on coal mining and encouraging coal technology exports. Despite being labeled as a promising tool for energy dominance, environmental groups warn that this move is a regression rather than progress.

President Donald Trump is anticipated to sign executive orders on Tuesday aimed at revitalizing the coal industry. These orders include directives to lift barriers on coal mining and promote coal exports. The move is seen as an effort to boost energy production amid rising electricity demand driven by data centers and electric cars.

The Trump administration plans to identify coal resources on federal lands and end an Obama-era moratorium on coal leasing. However, experts argue that coal's resurgence under Trump may be short-lived due to the competitive pricing of natural gas and the growing market for renewable energy sources.

While industry leaders applaud Trump's actions, labeling them as a priority for American energy, environmental groups criticize the approach as outdated. They argue that the focus should be on developing future-oriented energy solutions such as wind and solar power rather than reverting to past energy practices.

