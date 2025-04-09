PM Modi Celebrates Navkar Mahamantra Divas: A Journey of Inner Peace and Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Vigyan Bhawan, reflecting on the profound spiritual influence of the Navkar Mahamantra. He described it as a guiding force that connects individuals to society, terming it a 'centre of faith' during a collective chanting session.

Modi noted the mantra's value transcends spiritual boundaries, calling it the 'fundamental note of our life,' guiding individuals from self to society. He emphasised that each verse represents a mantra, urging a journey inward to conquer negativity, distrust, and selfishness—obstacles Jainism identifies as internal enemies.

The Prime Minister highlighted the mantra's relevance in envisioning a developed India, merging progress with heritage. He acknowledged the rich contributions of Jain traditions to India's intellectual fabric and discussed government initiatives to preserve this cultural heritage, including granting Classical Language status to Prakrit and Pali.

(With inputs from agencies.)