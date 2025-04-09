Left Menu

Congress Blasts BJP Over Historical Focus Amid Current Crises

During a series of political exchanges in Ahmedabad, Congress accused BJP of ignoring pressing issues by focusing on historical topics. Congress MP Praniti Shinde and Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij criticized BJP for spreading rumors and division, while BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan dismissed Congress' alleged respect for Sardar Patel as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:34 IST
Congress Blasts BJP Over Historical Focus Amid Current Crises
Congress MP Praniti Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Ahmedabad, Congress MP Praniti Shinde criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for focusing on issues from centuries past instead of addressing current crises like rising fuel prices and unemployment. Shinde accused the BJP of dividing the nation and spreading divisive rhetoric.

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij echoed these concerns, labeling the BJP as specialists in rumor-mongering while jeopardizing democratic principles. Speaking on the party's resolution on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Baij asserted that the BJP was engaged in spreading false information to manipulate public perception.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Congress of using Sardar Patel's image for political gain, criticizing the party's sudden homage to Patel, which he argued was a strategic move lacking genuine respect. Kesavan highlighted the naming of the Congress headquarters as 'Indira Bhavan' instead of 'Sardar Bhavan' as an example of Congress's true priorities.

The Congress Working Committee, during its session in Ahmedabad, adopted a resolution to emulate Sardar Patel's principles, with Congress leaders reiterating their commitment to the protection of democracy and the Constitution. This resolution, shared by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, underscored the party's dedication to following Patel's example.

(With inputs from agencies.)

