Trade War Fuels Global Commodity Turmoil

Oil prices hit a four-year low after suffering the worst five-day losing streak in three years. This decline comes as the trade war between China and the U.S. intensified with looming tariffs threatening global economic stability.

The escalating trade tensions saw significant sell-offs in base metals, with copper and iron ore tumbling. These developments occurred amid U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to implement 104% duties on Chinese goods, contributing to market uncertainty and recession concerns.

While oil and other commodities suffered, gold prices rose nearly 2% as investors turned to safe-haven assets. With markets in turmoil, the ongoing trade war continues to fuel fears of a potential global recession.

(With inputs from agencies.)