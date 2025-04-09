Diplomacy Urged in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Tensions

The Kremlin has expressed a preference for diplomatic dialogue amid escalating nuclear-related tensions between the United States and Iran. The focus on diplomatic interactions was emphasized by spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a recent call with reporters.

Peskov highlighted the significance of diplomacy, suggesting that actions leading to an escalation should be avoided. His comments come at a critical time as U.S.-Iran relations remain strained.

Amid this tense environment, Iranian authorities are reportedly taking preventive steps in response to the harsh rhetoric surrounding their nuclear program, according to Peskov.

(With inputs from agencies.)