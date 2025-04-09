Left Menu

Diplomacy Urged in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Tensions

The Kremlin has called for diplomatic engagement over escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran concerning Tehran's nuclear program. In an address to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the importance of diplomacy and noted that Iran is implementing preventive measures amid intensified nuclear rhetoric.

Updated: 09-04-2025 15:05 IST
The Kremlin has expressed a preference for diplomatic dialogue amid escalating nuclear-related tensions between the United States and Iran. The focus on diplomatic interactions was emphasized by spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a recent call with reporters.

Peskov highlighted the significance of diplomacy, suggesting that actions leading to an escalation should be avoided. His comments come at a critical time as U.S.-Iran relations remain strained.

Amid this tense environment, Iranian authorities are reportedly taking preventive steps in response to the harsh rhetoric surrounding their nuclear program, according to Peskov.

(With inputs from agencies.)

