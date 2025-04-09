Left Menu

Global Commodity Markets Plummet Amid Trade War Escalations

Oil prices hit a four-year low as the U.S.-China trade war intensifies, spreading fears of a global recession. Many commodities, including coffee and copper, saw significant declines, while gold rose as a safe haven amid market turmoil. Analysts cut Brent crude forecasts amid oversupply concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:56 IST
Global Commodity Markets Plummet Amid Trade War Escalations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, global markets experienced a significant downturn, with oil prices plummeting to a four-year low as the trade war between China and the U.S. escalated. This market turmoil has deepened recession fears, impacting numerous commodities.

Oil, along with copper and coffee, saw drastic price drops, while steep U.S. tariffs created concerns about market stability. Crude oil prices fell amid fears of excessive supply and reduced global demand, exacerbated by the OPEC+ decision to increase output.

Elsewhere, gold prices rose as investors sought safety from volatile markets, and soybeans showed a modest recovery. The instability highlights the far-reaching impact of the ongoing trade conflict, prompting analysts to adjust forecasts and investors to tread cautiously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025