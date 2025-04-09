Left Menu

Financial Turmoil: U.S.-China Trade War Roils Global Markets

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China has led to a major selloff in global markets, affecting stocks, bonds, and currencies. President Trump's 104% tariffs on China and Beijing's 84% retaliation have intensified fears of a recession, causing significant volatility and shifts in investor behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:54 IST
Financial Turmoil: U.S.-China Trade War Roils Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global markets experienced a dramatic upheaval on Wednesday as the trade conflict between the United States and China escalated, resulting in a widespread selloff in U.S. assets. The introduction of President Donald Trump's 104% tariffs on Chinese imports prompted a rapid response from Beijing, imposing 84% duties on American goods.

This drastic move has led to a concerning exit from U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, which are essential components of the global financial framework. According to George Saravelos, head of foreign exchange research at Deutsche Bank, the current situation marks an unprecedented decline in U.S. asset prices, indicating a shift into uncharted financial territory.

Investors' fears over a possible recession and potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve have further fueled this volatility. The dollar, typically a safe haven, declined sharply, as investors sought refuge in gold and the Swiss franc. Additionally, a steep increase in the U.S. 10-year note yield and significant losses in global equity indices highlight the market's reaction to the ongoing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025