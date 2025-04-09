hBits Secures SEBI Nod for Rs 500 Crore SM-REIT Launch

hBits, a facilitator of fractional investments in commercial real estate, has secured a license from SEBI to initiate a Small & Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM-REIT) public issue, targeting up to Rs 500 crore.

The company announced plans to debut the SM-REIT IPO by June 2025, with an IPO size estimated between Rs 400 and 500 crore. Over the coming weeks, hBits intends to migrate its existing portfolio of premium commercial properties into the new SM-REIT framework.

The SM-REIT structure is anticipated to improve transparency, compliance, and investor confidence in the rising asset class of fractional commercial real estate ownership. hBits is actively seeking new premium commercial properties across top cities to achieve Rs 2,000 crore in Assets Under Management by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)