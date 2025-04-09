Left Menu

hBits Secures SEBI Nod for Rs 500 Crore SM-REIT Launch

hBits has obtained SEBI approval to launch its Small & Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM-REIT) public issue, aiming to raise Rs 500 crore by June 2025. The SM-REIT structure is expected to enhance transparency in fractional commercial real estate investment and boost investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:03 IST
hBits Secures SEBI Nod for Rs 500 Crore SM-REIT Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

hBits, a facilitator of fractional investments in commercial real estate, has secured a license from SEBI to initiate a Small & Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM-REIT) public issue, targeting up to Rs 500 crore.

The company announced plans to debut the SM-REIT IPO by June 2025, with an IPO size estimated between Rs 400 and 500 crore. Over the coming weeks, hBits intends to migrate its existing portfolio of premium commercial properties into the new SM-REIT framework.

The SM-REIT structure is anticipated to improve transparency, compliance, and investor confidence in the rising asset class of fractional commercial real estate ownership. hBits is actively seeking new premium commercial properties across top cities to achieve Rs 2,000 crore in Assets Under Management by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025