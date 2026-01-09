Bharat Coking Coal Ltd IPO Skyrockets with Massive Oversubscription

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) was explosively received, with complete subscription occurring within minutes of the bidding window opening on Friday.

The IPO saw substantial interest with bids summing up to 84,15,46,800 shares against an offering of 34,69,46,500 shares, resulting in a 2.43 times over-subscription, according to the latest reports from NSE.

This divestiture move, aimed at sustaining transparency and unlocking value in Coal India's subsidiaries, reflects a broader market trend, as last year's IPO figures set a staggering new record.

(With inputs from agencies.)