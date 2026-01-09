Bharat Coking Coal Limited IPO: A Resounding Success on Day One

Bharat Coking Coal Limited's initial public offering was met with robust enthusiasm, being subscribed 8.09 times on its inaugural bidding day. The strong demand spanned across retail, non-institutional, and existing shareholder investors.

The IPO drew bids for an impressive 2,80,61,36,400 equity shares, dwarfing the offer size of 34,69,46,500 shares, as confirmed by stock exchange data.

Bharat Coking Coal, a crucial player in the coking coal sector, seeks to raise Rs 1,071 crore, enhancing Coal India's financial latitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)