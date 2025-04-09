Left Menu

Market Mayhem: China's Retaliatory Tariffs Shake Wall Street

Wall Street indexes dropped sharply following China's announcement of increased tariffs on U.S. goods in retaliation to U.S. tariffs. Investor confidence waned, driving sell-offs in stocks and industrial commodities. The financial turmoil raises fears of a recession, influencing expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:30 IST
Market Mayhem: China's Retaliatory Tariffs Shake Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street faced a sharp decline Wednesday after China unveiled a significant increase in tariffs on U.S. goods, responding to President Donald Trump's tariffs enacted earlier that day.

China's finance ministry stated it would impose an additional 84% levy on U.S. imports starting April 10, escalating trade tensions and stoking fears of a looming recession.

The downturn rippled through global markets, impacting stocks, commodities, and government bonds, as recession concerns led to investor sell-offs and heightened expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025