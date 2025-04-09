Left Menu

Indian Banking System: Safe Amid Isolated Episodes

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra assures that while certain banks and a housing finance company have faced crises, these are isolated incidents and not systemic failures. The Indian banking system remains secure and resilient, backed by a robust regulatory framework to protect customer interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:13 IST
Indian Banking System: Safe Amid Isolated Episodes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized the strength of the Indian banking system amidst recent financial crises involving select banks and a housing finance company, describing these events as isolated episodes rather than systemic failures.

Addressing concerns about accounting discrepancies at IndusInd Bank and the failures of New India Cooperative Bank and Aviom India Housing Finance, Malhotra reassured the public of the system's safety. He noted that out of nearly 10,000 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and 1,500 cooperative banks, only a small fraction have failed over the past several years.

Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman stated that the RBI is committed to learning from these crises and protecting customers. He highlighted the bank's multi-layered regulatory framework, which includes routine inspections and compliance audits, designed to maintain system stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025