Karnataka Rises: 2nd in Investment and GST Collection Amidst Political Claims

Karnataka's Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, declared on Wednesday that the state has ascended to the second position nationwide in terms of investment and GST collection. The minister's comments came during a press briefing at the District Congress Office in Mandya, where he highlighted the ruling government's steadfastness.

Parameshwara asserted that Karnataka's impressive ranking is a testament to the state government's commitment to its promises, capturing national attention. He also criticised the Union Government, accusing it of failing to cooperate, particularly regarding the distribution scheme for 10 kg of rice.

He further responded to accusations over his prior controversial comments on the Bengaluru molestation case, affirming the state's leading use of grants for the Nirbhaya project and his dedication to women's safety, apologising if his words had offended any citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)