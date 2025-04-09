Election Commission's Extensive Training Initiative Enhances Electoral Preparedness

In a strategic move to bolster electoral preparedness, the Election Commission has launched a robust training program designed to enhance the skills of grassroots election officials. The initiative kicked off with a two-day National Training Programme at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi, involving District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from West Bengal.

Simultaneously, a one-day orientation session catered to media nodal officers, focusing on developing efficient communication strategies to counter misinformation and promote voter awareness. With media officers from 28 states and 8 union territories participating, the session aimed to ensure factual and transparent communication in the electoral process.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the critical roles of EROs and BLOs in maintaining error-free electoral rolls, urging state governments to appoint capable officers. The ongoing training, which will extend across the nation, underscores the Commission's commitment to safeguarding democratic processes and empowering over 100 crore electors.

