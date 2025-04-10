Gwalior Fire Contained: Blaze in Chawri Bazar Extinguished

A fire that erupted early Thursday morning in the Chawri Bazar area of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has been brought under control, announced Janakganj Police Station In-Charge Vipendra Singh. The blaze broke out at the Kalagopal building and quickly spread across its four floors; it initially ignited at a thread factory located on the ground floor.

Authorities reported that two firefighters sustained injuries due to a cylinder explosion within the building, which contained seven flats with gas cylinders. "Some cylinders were successfully removed, but others ignited in the fire," Singh explained. The injured firefighters were promptly hospitalized.

This fire incident follows a series of blazes in Madhya Pradesh, including one at Gwalior's Khasgi Bazar earlier the same morning, as well as recent fires in Morena and aboard the Bikaner-Bilaspur Superfast Express near Ujjain, underscoring safety challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)