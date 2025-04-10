Left Menu

Gwalior Fire Contained: Blaze in Chawri Bazar Extinguished

A significant fire in Gwalior's Chawri Bazar area was successfully controlled, says Janakganj Police. The blaze had spread across a four-storey building housing a thread factory. Injuries reported among firefighters. This incident followed other recent fires in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting ongoing safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:08 IST
Gwalior Fire Contained: Blaze in Chawri Bazar Extinguished
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire that erupted early Thursday morning in the Chawri Bazar area of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has been brought under control, announced Janakganj Police Station In-Charge Vipendra Singh. The blaze broke out at the Kalagopal building and quickly spread across its four floors; it initially ignited at a thread factory located on the ground floor.

Authorities reported that two firefighters sustained injuries due to a cylinder explosion within the building, which contained seven flats with gas cylinders. "Some cylinders were successfully removed, but others ignited in the fire," Singh explained. The injured firefighters were promptly hospitalized.

This fire incident follows a series of blazes in Madhya Pradesh, including one at Gwalior's Khasgi Bazar earlier the same morning, as well as recent fires in Morena and aboard the Bikaner-Bilaspur Superfast Express near Ujjain, underscoring safety challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025