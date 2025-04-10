Left Menu

Bengaluru's Water Tariffs Revamped: Sustainability vs. Affordability

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is increasing water tariffs to ensure financial sustainability. The updated rates, effective April 10, will see changes for domestic, high-rise, and non-domestic users. The revision aims to address revenue losses while minimizing the impact on citizens.

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board has announced a revision in water tariffs, effective April 10, aimed at balancing financial sustainability against user affordability. This move marks the first tariff change since 2014, as confirmed by BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar.

Domestic users will see tiered charges based on usage, starting at 0.15 paisa per litre for up to 8,000 litres, with higher consumption seeing increased rates. High-rise users will transition to a slab-based system, while non-domestic rates see changes based on volume. Partial non-domestic connections will require a minimum threshold for categorization.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has expressed concern over prior illegal connections by builders and emphasized a balanced adjustment to protect both the utility's finances and consumer affordability. The government will finalize the decision following discussions with city MLAs.

