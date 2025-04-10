Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Fuels Mumbai 26/11 Justice Watch

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, underscoring the nation's unwavering memory of the 'barbaric violence' from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Jha emphasized that there should be no leniency in taking stringent action against 'economic fugitives' either, indicating a broader call for justice.

Meanwhile, Eknath Omble, brother of the Ashok Chakra awardee and 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble, urged the central government to expedite justice by sentencing Rana to death. Tukaram Omble, a revered sub-inspector in the Mumbai police, heroically apprehended terrorist Ajmal Kasab despite the fatal cost, earning posthumous recognition for his gallantry.

Concurrently, the central government has appointed Advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor for handling the National Investigation Agency's case against Rana and David Coleman Headley, both implicated in orchestrating the deadly attacks. With Rana's extradition, long-pursued justice for the 26/11 victims moves closer, marking a pivotal moment in history.

