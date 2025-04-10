Left Menu

Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Fuels Mumbai 26/11 Justice Watch

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha lauds the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, emphasizing no leniency for 'economic fugitives.' Families of 26/11 attack victims urge swift justice. Heroic sub-inspector Tukaram Omble played a crucial role during the attack. Advocate Narender Mann appointed Special Public Prosecutor for trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:40 IST
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, underscoring the nation's unwavering memory of the 'barbaric violence' from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Jha emphasized that there should be no leniency in taking stringent action against 'economic fugitives' either, indicating a broader call for justice.

Meanwhile, Eknath Omble, brother of the Ashok Chakra awardee and 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble, urged the central government to expedite justice by sentencing Rana to death. Tukaram Omble, a revered sub-inspector in the Mumbai police, heroically apprehended terrorist Ajmal Kasab despite the fatal cost, earning posthumous recognition for his gallantry.

Concurrently, the central government has appointed Advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor for handling the National Investigation Agency's case against Rana and David Coleman Headley, both implicated in orchestrating the deadly attacks. With Rana's extradition, long-pursued justice for the 26/11 victims moves closer, marking a pivotal moment in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

