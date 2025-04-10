Madhya Pradesh CM Prays for Prosperity at Narmada's Sacred Isle

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday offered prayers at the Narmada River's Jagirdar Temple in Dhar district, invoking blessings for state welfare. The temple, nestled on a river island, saw the CM seeking divine grace for happiness and peace.

Highlighting his visit's cultural significance, Yadav expressed delight at Mandu's rich historical and archaeological heritage. "This glorious past is part of our culture. Under PM Modi's leadership, efforts are underway to preserve our heartland's ancient heritage," Yadav shared in a post.

The Chief Minister also participated in inaugural activities for several national highway projects in Badnawar, accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, emphasizing infrastructural progress in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)