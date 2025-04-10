Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Prays for Prosperity at Narmada's Sacred Isle

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at the Jagirdar Temple, located on an island in the Narmada River, seeking blessings for the state's prosperity. He highlighted the historical significance of Mandu, emphasizing efforts to preserve its heritage during his visit. Inauguration of highway projects was also attended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Prays for Prosperity at Narmada's Sacred Isle
MP CM Mohan Yadav offering prayers to Narmada River (Photo / CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday offered prayers at the Narmada River's Jagirdar Temple in Dhar district, invoking blessings for state welfare. The temple, nestled on a river island, saw the CM seeking divine grace for happiness and peace.

Highlighting his visit's cultural significance, Yadav expressed delight at Mandu's rich historical and archaeological heritage. "This glorious past is part of our culture. Under PM Modi's leadership, efforts are underway to preserve our heartland's ancient heritage," Yadav shared in a post.

The Chief Minister also participated in inaugural activities for several national highway projects in Badnawar, accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, emphasizing infrastructural progress in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025