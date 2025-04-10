Coromandel International Eyes Majority Stake in NACL Industries

Murugappa Group's Coromandel International is set to acquire a controlling interest in NACL Industries, seeking approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for this major transaction.

Coromandel International, a leader in the agro-chemical industry, has announced its intention to purchase 53% of NACL Industries for Rs 820 crore. The move signals a strategic push to broaden its product lineup and enhance operational scale.

The acquisition includes an open offer to public shareholders for an additional 26% stake, as mandated by Sebi takeover guidelines. With overlapping business activities in agro-chemicals, both companies assure that the acquisition won't disrupt market competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)