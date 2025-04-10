Coromandel International Eyes Majority Stake in NACL Industries
Coromandel International, part of the Murugappa Group, seeks approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a majority stake in NACL Industries. The deal is valued at Rs 820 crore and aims to expand Coromandel's product offerings in the agro-chemical sector, including herbicides and biostimulants.
- Country:
- India
Murugappa Group's Coromandel International is set to acquire a controlling interest in NACL Industries, seeking approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for this major transaction.
Coromandel International, a leader in the agro-chemical industry, has announced its intention to purchase 53% of NACL Industries for Rs 820 crore. The move signals a strategic push to broaden its product lineup and enhance operational scale.
The acquisition includes an open offer to public shareholders for an additional 26% stake, as mandated by Sebi takeover guidelines. With overlapping business activities in agro-chemicals, both companies assure that the acquisition won't disrupt market competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Legal Drama: Atishi's Kalkaji Election Under Fire
High Stakes in Maharashtra: Allegations, Politics, and the Quest for Justice
High-Stakes Legal Clash Over Deportations: U.S. vs. Civil Rights
Global Stakeholders Unite in Mumbai to Strengthen Anti-Financial Crime Defenses
High-Stakes Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders