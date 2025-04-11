Left Menu

Modi's Strategic Push Sparks Economic Revival in Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Kashi's dual identity as an ancient and progressive city, unveiling development projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore. Celebrating the growth of Varanasi, he highlighted improved health infrastructure and efforts to honor social reformers. Modi's visit marks a milestone in advancing Purvanchal's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:13 IST
Modi's Strategic Push Sparks Economic Revival in Kashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Narendra Modi Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Calling Varanasi a centerpiece of economic transformation in Purvanchal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the swift development in the region over the past decade, emphasizing its dual identity as both an ancient and forward-looking city. He laid foundation stones and inaugurated several development projects, extending greetings to locals in Bhojpuri.

Expressing gratitude, Modi appreciated the affection from Varanasi, asserting his deep connection to the city. Celebrating Hanuman Jayanti, he highlighted Varanasi's burgeoning role in Purvanchal's economic framework, emphasizing infrastructure projects ranging from water supply to educational enhancements as pivotal towards achieving a 'Viksit Purvanchal'.

Underlining healthcare advancements, Modi mentioned Varanasi's emerging status as a health capital. He celebrated the free treatment scheme under Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, positioning India as a blend of development and heritage. While marking Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary, Modi reiterated his commitment to women's empowerment in line with Phule's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025