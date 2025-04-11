Modi's Strategic Push Sparks Economic Revival in Kashi

Calling Varanasi a centerpiece of economic transformation in Purvanchal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the swift development in the region over the past decade, emphasizing its dual identity as both an ancient and forward-looking city. He laid foundation stones and inaugurated several development projects, extending greetings to locals in Bhojpuri.

Expressing gratitude, Modi appreciated the affection from Varanasi, asserting his deep connection to the city. Celebrating Hanuman Jayanti, he highlighted Varanasi's burgeoning role in Purvanchal's economic framework, emphasizing infrastructure projects ranging from water supply to educational enhancements as pivotal towards achieving a 'Viksit Purvanchal'.

Underlining healthcare advancements, Modi mentioned Varanasi's emerging status as a health capital. He celebrated the free treatment scheme under Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, positioning India as a blend of development and heritage. While marking Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary, Modi reiterated his commitment to women's empowerment in line with Phule's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)