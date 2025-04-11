Left Menu

Equity Mutual Funds Face 14% Inflow Dip Amid Market Turmoil

Equity mutual funds in India saw a 14% drop in inflows in March, recording Rs 25,082 crore amidst ongoing market volatility. This marks the third consecutive monthly decline. Flexi cap funds maintained strong inflows, while sectoral funds saw a significant decrease, indicating a shift towards more diversified investment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:22 IST
Equity Mutual Funds Face 14% Inflow Dip Amid Market Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst ongoing market volatility, equity mutual funds in India experienced a sharp 14% decline in inflows, amounting to Rs 25,082 crore in March, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Friday. This marked the third consecutive month of reduced inflows.

Flexi cap funds led the charge with Rs 5,165 crore in inflows, while sectoral and thematic funds recorded a substantial downturn from February's robust Rs 5,711 crore to Rs 735 crore. This trend suggests investors are veering away from niche sectors towards more versatile and flexible investment strategies.

Contrasting fortunes were seen in different segments, with mid-cap and small-cap mutual funds experiencing notable interest, while large-cap funds saw reduced inflows in March. Additionally, the industry faced a decline in debt funds, yet assets under management crept up to Rs 65.7 lakh crore by March-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025