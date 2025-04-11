Left Menu

Nigeria's Pension Fund Eyes Infrastructure Diversification

Nigeria's pension fund regulator is aiming to diversify investments into infrastructure and private equity, potentially unlocking significant capital in the nation. Current investments are mainly in government debt, and diversification seeks to improve returns against inflation by targeting more profitable avenues like infrastructure projects.

11-04-2025
Nigeria's pension fund regulatory body has announced plans to diversify its investment portfolio, shifting focus towards infrastructure and private equity. This strategy aims to tap into new capital sources in Africa's most populated country.

As of February, the country's Retirement Savings Account managed assets worth 23.26 trillion naira, predominantly allocated to government debt. The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is advocating a strategy to pivot towards higher-yield investments.

The move is crucial as Nigeria faces a massive infrastructure deficit, expected to reach $878 billion by 2040, hampering economic development. To facilitate diversification, PenCom is urging the relaxation of stricter investment rules to allow for broader investment options.

