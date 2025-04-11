Nigeria's Pension Fund Eyes Infrastructure Diversification

Nigeria's pension fund regulatory body has announced plans to diversify its investment portfolio, shifting focus towards infrastructure and private equity. This strategy aims to tap into new capital sources in Africa's most populated country.

As of February, the country's Retirement Savings Account managed assets worth 23.26 trillion naira, predominantly allocated to government debt. The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is advocating a strategy to pivot towards higher-yield investments.

The move is crucial as Nigeria faces a massive infrastructure deficit, expected to reach $878 billion by 2040, hampering economic development. To facilitate diversification, PenCom is urging the relaxation of stricter investment rules to allow for broader investment options.

