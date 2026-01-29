Left Menu

India's Seaweed Revolution: A New Wave of Economic Growth

India has seen a significant rise in seaweed production over the last decade, with output nearly tripling. This growth is driven by government support, with policies focused on expanding cultivation and processing to boost jobs for coastal communities. The India International Seaweed Expo highlights the sector's industrial potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:20 IST
  • India

India's seaweed industry is on the brink of a major expansion, as production has surged nearly threefold over the past decade. Union Minister of State for Fisheries, George Kurian, highlighted this growth in his opening remarks at the 7th India International Seaweed Expo and Summit.

In his speech, Kurian emphasized the pivotal role of seaweed cultivation in fostering sustainable livelihoods and development in coastal regions. Noting significant policy support, he mentioned initiatives aimed at enhancing cultivation and processing capacities, particularly benefiting fishers and women.

The two-day expo, a joint effort by key research and commercial bodies, underscores the immense commercial prospects of seaweed. The event serves as a crucial networking platform, drawing participants from over 10 countries and sparking new business opportunities across the seaweed value chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

