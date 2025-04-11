Wang Yi's Stern Rebuke: U.S-China Trade Tensions Escalate

In a strong statement on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi cautioned the United States against reckless actions that could reverse historical progress. He was referring specifically to the tariffs imposed on China by the U.S.

Wang's remarks were made during a meeting with Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Beijing, underscoring China's growing frustrations with U.S. trade policies.

China retaliated to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff hikes by raising its own tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, escalating a trade conflict that threatens to disrupt global supply chains and increase economic tensions worldwide.

