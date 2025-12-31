Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Sees 25% Drop in Fire Incidents in 2025

In 2025, fire incidents in Jammu and Kashmir significantly decreased by 25%, with 6,039 reported cases. The Fire and Emergency Services Department effectively managed emergencies, saving property worth Rs 5000 crore. Fire safety audits and initiatives contributed to this decline and enhanced safety during events like the Amarnath Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:05 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Sees 25% Drop in Fire Incidents in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a substantial reduction in fire incidents, with reports dropping to 6,039 cases from 8,033 the previous year, marking a 25% decline, according to fire and emergency services officials.

The department responded to the emergencies, saving property worth Rs 5000 crore while containing losses to Rs 300 crore. Noteworthy efforts included conducting 3,728 fire safety audits in various institutions and enhancing preparedness.

Vital support was also rendered during Operation Sindoor and the Amarnath Yatra, with temporary fire stations ensuring seamless emergency response and the safety of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

 India
2
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India
3
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

 India
4
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025