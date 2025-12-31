Jammu and Kashmir Sees 25% Drop in Fire Incidents in 2025

In 2025, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a substantial reduction in fire incidents, with reports dropping to 6,039 cases from 8,033 the previous year, marking a 25% decline, according to fire and emergency services officials.

The department responded to the emergencies, saving property worth Rs 5000 crore while containing losses to Rs 300 crore. Noteworthy efforts included conducting 3,728 fire safety audits in various institutions and enhancing preparedness.

Vital support was also rendered during Operation Sindoor and the Amarnath Yatra, with temporary fire stations ensuring seamless emergency response and the safety of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)