Brothers Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in Shastri Park

Two brothers have been arrested for the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man named Wasim near a park in northeast Delhi. The crime occurred late Tuesday night, with suspects Shakir and Islam confessing due to a prior dispute. Investigations and evidence collection continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:08 IST
Brothers Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in Shastri Park
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding crime story, the Delhi Police have detained two siblings implicated in a gruesome murder case. The suspects, identified as Shakir and Islam, allegedly attacked and killed a 33-year-old man named Wasim in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi, officials announced on Wednesday.

The fatal stabbing occurred on the night of Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wasim succumbing to his injuries at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. The alleged assailants reportedly confessed to the murder, citing a prior conflict with the victim as motive during police interrogation, a senior officer mentioned.

A forensic team has processed the crime scene for evidence, and surveillance footage is being reviewed to trace the movements surrounding the incident. The investigation remains active, as authorities strive to further unravel the case details.

