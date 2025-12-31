Finnish authorities have detained the cargo vessel "Fitburg," accusing it of sabotaging an undersea telecoms cable between Helsinki and Estonia, a route affected by similar incidents in recent years.

Chief of Police Jari Liukku revealed suspicions of aggravated telecommunications disruption, with rising concerns across Europe over hybrid threats purportedly linked to Russia, though Moscow denies these allegations.

Post-Ukraine invasion, NATO has bolstered Baltic defenses against such non-military tactics, which include cyberattacks and infrastructure sabotage, as unease grows over the security of vital undersea links.