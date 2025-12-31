Mysterious Execution of Accused Pune Blasts Suspect

Bunty Jahagirdar, a suspect in the infamous 2012 Pune serial blasts, was shot dead on Wednesday by unknown assailants in Shrirampur, Ahilyanagar district, police revealed.

The attack took place as Jahagirdar, in his mid-50s, was on his way back from a burial ground, accompanied by another person on a two-wheeler around 2 p.m., when two individuals on motorcycles opened fire.

Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge stated that Jahagirdar succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Authorities are currently investigating the motive with several teams assigned to the case.