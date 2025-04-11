Left Menu

U.S. Energy Secretary Threatens Pressure on Iran's Oil Exports

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has announced potential actions to increase pressure on Iran by halting its oil exports. This is part of a larger plan to address concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions. Gulf allies share this concern, highlighting regional unease over a nuclear-powered Iran.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright revealed on Friday that the United States may tighten measures against Iran by ceasing its oil exports, aiming to curb the country's nuclear ambitions. Wright made the statement during an interview with Reuters in Abu Dhabi.

Wright emphasized that this move is part of a strategic plan to address the growing apprehensions regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities. The U.S. is taking a firm stance on ensuring regional stability by preventing the emergence of a nuclear-powered Iran.

He noted that the Gulf allies of the United States are equally troubled by the prospect of a nuclear-capable Iran. Wright stressed the shared belief that Iran's nuclear advancement is not in the best interest of any nation in the region, reinforcing the collective resolve to avoid such an outcome.

