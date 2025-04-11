Morgan Stanley Surpasses Expectations with Robust Q1 Earnings

Morgan Stanley exceeded projections for first-quarter profit, driven by robust performances in equity trading and wealth management. As market pressures mount from international tariffs and geopolitical tensions, the bank's Q1 profit surged to $4.3 billion, notably enhancing its financial standing.

The institution's revenue expanded to $17.7 billion, buoyed by increased trading volumes in technology and industrial sectors. Equity trading led revenue reports, showing strength in regions like Asia, where prime brokerage and derivatives saw notable gains.

Despite a challenging dealmaking environment under the Trump administration, Morgan Stanley ranked fourth in global investment banking fees. The bank played a pivotal role in significant transactions, such as Walgreens' $24 billion deal with Sycamore Partners and served as lead underwriter for CoreWeave's $1.5 billion IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)