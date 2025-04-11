Left Menu

Maharashtra Partners with ROSATOM for Thorium-Powered Future

Maharashtra signed an MoU with Russian state company ROSATOM for developing a small modular reactor using thorium fuel. The collaboration involves Mahagenco, aiming to commercialize thorium reactors under India's safety guidelines. Strategic support will be provided by MITRA, ensuring compliance with all governmental protocols.

Maharashtra has entered a significant agreement with Russia's state-owned ROSATOM to develop a Small Modular Reactor powered by thorium fuel. The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and key representatives from Mahagenco and ROSATOM.

The core objective is to innovate and commercialize thorium-based reactors in Maharashtra while adhering to Atomic Energy Regulatory Board safety standards. This collaboration, part of the 'Make in Maharashtra' initiative, aims to establish an assembly line for such reactors in the state.

MITRA will spearhead strategic support, coordinating with a newly formed working group involving Mahagenco, Rosatom Energy Projects, and other stakeholders to facilitate research and ensure every step complies with the Government of India's nuclear safety protocols. The initiative is set to boost state energy capabilities while upholding strict legal and safety frameworks.

